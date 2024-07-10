Agricultural courses have recorded the biggest decline in first preference applications this year compared to 2023, according to figures from the Central Applications Office (CAO).

In total, 393 applicants have chosen a level 8 course in agriculture as their first preference in this year’s CAO application, compared to 485 applicants in 2023. This represents a drop of 19%, or 92 applications.

Total mentions of agriculture in 2024 CAO level 8 applications are also down on last year. Only 2,106 applicants expressed an interest in agricultural courses, compared to 2,405 applicants in 2023, down 12% or 299 applications.

First preference applications and total mentions of level 6 and level 7 agricultural courses also recorded sharp declines, falling by 19% from 840 to 680, and by 18% from 2,314 to 1,886 respectively this year compared to last year.

CAO applications

Interest in veterinary remains high, with first preference level 8 applications increasing by 4% from 876 to 908 in this year’s CAO applications. Total mentions of veterinary, however, fell slightly by 6% from 1,959 to 1,841.

The number of applications made for a level 6 or level 7 course in veterinary saw an increase of 1% in first preferences and a 2% increase in total mentions which now stand at 1,130 and 3,443 respectively, CAO figures show.

Interest in interdisciplinary programmes and qualifications involving agriculture, forestry and veterinary declined, with 2,468 total mentions (-7%) and 514 first preference (-10%) level 8 applications this year.

Total applications received by the CAO this year stand at 83,169 compared to 83,801 in 2023. Of the 2024 applications, 76,547 applicants sought a level 8 course, while 39,971 applicants applied for a level 6 or level 7 course.