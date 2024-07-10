Black Cow Vodka has launched new milk carton-inspired packaging for its Black Cow Pure Milk Vodka product.

The world’s first pure milk vodka brand, which is distributed by Molson Coors Beverage Company, said the new packaging is fully recyclable.

Image: Black Cow Vodka

It is now available across selected premium Co-op outlets and Nisa convenience stores in the UK and will also be rolling out in selected Sainsbury’s stores from September.

The packaging aims to tell the story of the brand and features recipes such as its ‘Three-Ingredient Espresso Martini’ for consumers to recreate at home.

Black Cow’s vodka is packaged by hand in West Dorset in the UK and is distilled using the milk from grass-grazed cows.

Using up the whey that is left over from the cheese-making process contributes to a zero-waste ethos, the company said.

Co-founder of Black Cow, Paul Archard, said: “Black Cow is the only Pure Milk Vodka in the world.

“Everything in our bottle comes from milk and our unique recipe combined with the distilling process allows us to make the smoothest vodka ever.

“We are so excited to be launching our beautifully designed premium milk carton packaging which we’re sure will capture shoppers’ attention and is perfect for a whole host of occasions, whether that’s making cocktails at home or as a gift for spirits lovers.”

Brand manager for Black Cow at Molson Coors Beverage Company, Amelia Sneezum, said: “Black Cow’s extraordinarily smooth taste sets it apart from other vodkas.

“Through a host of new listings, award wins, brand activations and the latest standout premium packaging, we’re keeping the brand front of mind with our target audience, driving first time trials, and helping retailers increase sales.”

In August, fans of the drink will be able to visit the Black Cow pop-up spritz bar at Edinburgh Fringe.