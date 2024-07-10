Eddie Lynch’s renowned pedigree Limousin herd located in Killydoon, Co. Cavan, hosted the ‘Ernevalley Emeralds Limousin Production Sale’ via timed auction on MartEye with a heifer titled Ernevalley Taylorswift taking the top price in the sale.

The sale began to draw to a close at 7:00p.m on Monday, July 8, and the on-farm timed auction took place in association with Mid Tipperary Co-Operative Livestock Mart (Thurles Mart) in Co. Tipperary and featured a total of 16 pedigree Limousin heifers.

Lot numbers two, four and six were all sold as confirmed in calf and the remaining heifers in the sale were all maiden heifers.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, herd owner Eddie Lynch said: “We had a 100% clearance with an average sale price of €4,500 and eight of the 16 heifers in the sale were sold to customers from Northern Ireland.”

Taking the top price in the sale was Lot 11, the aptly titled Ernevalley Taylorswift ET that sold for €9,400.

This five-star October 2022-born heifer was sired by Tomschoice Lexicon and her dam was Foxhillfarm Mary. The heifers’ grand dam was Bankdale Alice. The cow was described in the sale catalogue as “undoubtedly the most famous brood cow in the UK”.

The second and third-highest prices of the sale also went to maiden heifers. Lot seven, Ernevalley Tizzy took the second top price of €7,800.

This June 2022-born four-star heifer is sired by Loyal and her dam is Ernevalley Pandora. The heifers’ granddam is a maternal sister to Ernevalley Madison, a bull that is standing in Dovea Genetics.

Lot 10, Ernevalley Tinaturner ET took the third highest price of €6,400 in the sale. This five-star October 2022-born heifer was sired by Haltcliffe Dancer and her dam is Greenhill Kylie ET. Lot 10, Ernevalley Tinaturner ET took the third-highest price of €6,400

This heifer is a maternal sister to Ernevalley Tigger, a bull that is currently standing in Elite Pedigree Genetics. TinaTurner carries one copy of the Q204X and one copy of the NT419 (Maine-Anjou) muscle genes.

Three of the four top-priced heifers were purchased by Louise Savage from Drumahoe in Co. Derry.

The top-priced in-calf heifer was Lot four, Ernevalley Stacey ET selling for €6,000. Ernevalley Stacey ET selling for €6,000

This five-star August 2021 born in-calf heifer was sired by Fuschia and her dam is Foxhillfarm Mary

This heifer had a service date of October 28, 2023, and was served to Tomschoice Lexicon. She is scanned as carrying a bull calf.