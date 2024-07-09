An Garda Síochána has confirmed that its armed support unit, the air support unit and the dog unit were despatched to an incident in rural north Kerry last night (Monday, July 8).

Gardaí received a report of a burglary and criminal damage incident at a house in Rylane, Abbeyfeale, Co. Kerry at 7:45p.m.

It is understood that a man had tried to knock down a house with a digger.

When Gardaí arrived at the location in Rylane they “encountered a male (aged in his 30s) armed with a machete, who refused to comply with their directions”.

“The male threatened a number of Garda members with the machete before fleeing the scene into nearby forestry,” Gardaí confirmed.

Garda units

It is understood that Garda members sought assistance from other Garda units including the armed support unit, the air support unit and the dog unit.

“A cordon was put in place and an extensive search of the area was conducted.

“This male was located a short time later and he continued to act in a threatening manner towards Gardaí,” it was confirmed.

The armed support unit then utilised “less-than-lethal force devices” including the use of a taser, the male (aged in his 30s) was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí confirmed that a “number of scenes are currently preserved” for technical examination and investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

It also said that the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified of the incident.

Stolen trailers

Separately two men were arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation by gardaí into the theft of trailers and equipment from farms and construction sites.

Gardaí from the Loughrea Crime Unit conducted an operation in the north Clare and Galway border area last Thursday evening (July 4) during which a vehicle was intercepted.

“Two stolen trailers were recovered, and two individuals were arrested.

“Additionally, a variety of items were recovered, including tools, drills, chop saws, impact drivers, nail guns, and a generator,” a garda spokesperson said.

The men, aged in their 40s and 20s, were detained at a garda station in the north western region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.