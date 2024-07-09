By Gordon Deegan

Co. Clare farmer and auctioneer, Niall Gilligan, has appeared in court charged with the alleged assault causing harm of a 12-year-old boy.

At Ennis District Court today (Tuesday July 9), the 47-year old Sixmilebridge man appeared in connection with two charges, which he denies.

An All-Ireland-winning hurler, Niall Gilligan is charged with the assault causing harm of a 12-year-old boy at the Jamaica Inn Hostel, Mt. Ivers Road, Sixmildebridge contrary to Section 3 of the Offences Against the Person Act on October 5, 2023.

Gilligan is also charged with producing a wooden stick during the course of a dispute contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act at the same location on the same date.

Assault charge

Solicitor for Niall Gilligan, Daragh Hassett told Judge Alec Gabbett: “The matters are to be fully defended.”

Judge Gabbett asked what was the age of the alleged victim in the case and Sgt. Tracy Stanley replied “12” to which the judge commented: “It is very serious if it is a minor.”

Judge Gabbett asked if the alleged victim was known or unknown to the accused and Sgt. Stanley replied: “Unknown.”

Sgt. Stanley of Sixmilebridge Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Niall Gilligan earlier on Tuesday.

The garda sergeant said that Gilligan was cautioned after each charge and he made ‘no reply’ in each case.

Sgt. Frank O’Grady told Judge Gabbett that there was no garda objection to bail for Niall Gilligan subject to certain conditions.

These include Niall Gilligan of Rosroe, Sixmilebridge, residing at his own address and having no contact with the alleged injured party.

After reading the charges and the location of the Jamaica Inn, Mt. Ivers Road, Sixmilebridge, Judge Gabbett asked: “Is there an element of trespass here?”

The defence solicitor said that there is. Sgt. Stanley said that the building was owned by Gilligan at the time.

Court

Judge Gabbett said that he would decide if the matter would be heard in the district court or the circuit court on the next court date and asked that medical reports in the case be made available to him.

On the adjourned date, the state case against Niall Gilligan will be outlined to allow Judge Gabbett decide on court jurisdiction.

Judge Gabbett imposed reporting restrictions, for now, on the identity of the alleged injured party as he is a minor and said that the boy’s parents would be asked about that issue.

At the end of the five minute hearing, Judge Gabbett remanded Gilligan on bail to appear before Ennis District Court on July 24.