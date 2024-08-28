Cattle and sheep breed societies have been warned of the “serious implications” that an outbreak of bluetongue virus could have on the Irish livestock sector.

In a letter issued from the National Disease Control Centre (NDCC) of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) today (Wednesday, August 28), Irish breed societies were informed of the measures being undertaken to reduce the risk of bluetongue.

The letter stated: “The department wishes to highlight the continued concern and serious implications of a potential bluetongue virus (BTV) outbreak for the Irish livestock and trade sectors, and to re-emphasise measures to reduce the risk of a bluetongue disease incursion.”

The DAFM stated today: “An outbreak of bluetongue in Ireland may result in the establishment of large disease control zones of 150km radius being introduced with movement and export restrictions applied to animals originating from within these zones.

“The loss of our bluetongue-free status could also impact our ability to trade with countries outside of the EU.”

This comes following confirmation of the first case of bluetongue virus BTV3 in the 2024/25 vector season in England.

Import of live ruminants from Great Britain to Ireland has remained suspended since the disease was detected in England in November 2023.

Germinal products (semen, embryos) may be imported from Great Britain into Ireland and the rest of the EU once the relevant animal health requirements for BTV can be certified.

Movements of ruminants and germinal products from Northern Ireland are still permitted subject to all usual conditions.

The high-risk period in Ireland runs from spring until late autumn when midges are most abundant.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., has advised farmers to stay vigilant in the face of the increasing threat of bluetongue disease.

“A new case of bluetongue has been reported in Norfolk, UK, and further spread has occurred in recent weeks across France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Denmark.

“Bluetongue is a serious threat to the Irish cattle and sheep industries and has caused very substantial losses to farmers and industry in affected countries recently” he said.

“The risk to Irish livestock is increasing and I strongly advise all livestock farmers to stay vigilant, review their farm biosecurity arrangements, avoid introducing cattle or sheep from affected areas and countries and report any suspicion of disease to my department,” Minister McConalogue added.

It is critical that over the coming months, all livestock farmers maintain vigilance for any suspicions of bluetongue, and report any such suspicions to their local Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) without delay.

The NDCC has advised that for farmers considering the purchase and import of livestock are advised to check the eligibility of animals for animal health certification required for entry into Ireland.

It stated: “Given how dynamic the bluetongue situation is across Europe, there is a real risk that by the time you attempt to ship purchased animals to Ireland, that area may be affected by a bluetongue outbreak in the region and the animals may then not meet the certification requirements for entry to Ireland.

“Additionally, whilst animals being brought into Ireland must fulfil testing and animal health legislative requirements, the disease could spread to Ireland through the introduction of infected but as yet undetected ruminant animals.”

Post-entry testing on all introduced ruminants aims to reduce this risk, but is not an absolute guarantee of disease absence, the NDCC added.

Bluetongue cases in Europe

Bluetongue is a viral disease affecting cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas and other ruminants and camelids.

Bluetongue does not pose a food safety or public health risk. It is spread between animals by biting midges. There are many different serotypes.

Bluetongue virus 3 (BTV-3) is currently the most serious threat. It is spreading rapidly across north-western Europe since last autumn.

BTV-3 successfully overwintered in a number of countries having first been detected during September 2023 in the Netherlands and October 2023 in Belgium and Germany.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Netherlands have now confirmed more than 3,700 holdings with BTV-3 positive laboratory results. In addition, more than 1,460 holdings have been declared as infected based on characteristic clinical signs.

Since the beginning of August, the disease has spread to France, Luxembourg and Denmark.

Other strains of the disease are also present in Europe such as serotypes BTV-1, 4 and 8.

A ‘new’ more virulent strain of BTV8 emerged in France in August 2023 which was confirmed in Sardinia in Italy in October 2023. Since June 2024, this strain has now been detected in Spain for the first time.

Preventative measures

Anyone who intends to bring into Ireland animals that are susceptible to bluetongue should implement all preventative measures that can help to keep Ireland free of bluetongue including the following:

Immediately isolate the animals indoors in a clean shed on arrival, away from the rest of the herd or flock, until all the post-entry blood testing has been carried out and results have been received;

Check that the animals have the correct identification and certification requirements;

Ensure that they have access to clean dry bedding, feed and water and contact your vet without delay if any animals appear unwell;

Contact the local RVO immediately once the animals arrive to arrange for the required post-entry checks for diseases including bluetongue. Early detection of the bluetongue virus is of key importance to controlling any potential outbreak.

Bluetongue virus can infect and cause severe clinical signs in ruminant species (including sheep, cattle, goats and deer) and camelids (such as llama and alpaca).