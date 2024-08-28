Tributes have been paid to Frank Hayes, the former director of corporate affairs with Kerry Group, who has passed away.

Hayes, who was a native of Co. Galway, joined Kerry Group in 1991 as group director of corporate affairs, and retired from that role in 2018.

He remained an integral part of the Kerry team until his retirement from the business in 2020.

Following his retirement, Frank Hayes was appointed as a non-executive director on the board of Coillte by the Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, Pippa Hackett in 2022.

Kerry Group

In a statement issued this evening (Wednesday, August 28), Kerry Group said that the company “mourns the passing of our friend and former colleague, Frank Hayes”.

The company said that “he was a trusted adviser to all four of Kerry’s CEOs and was the face of Kerry at many events, charity fundraisers and sporting fixtures”.

Edmond Scanlon, current Kerry Group chief executive, said: “Frank played an integral part in developing and communicating the Kerry story across his almost 30 years of service from 1991 to his retirement from the business in 2020”.

“Frank was responsible for shaping Kerry’s public identity during pivotal years, and we are very grateful that a Galway man wore the Kerry jersey so passionately.

“He championed Kerry’s support for contributions to the local community, with the sponsorship of Listowel Writers’ Week and the restoration of the Daniel O’Connell Church in Cahersiveen being just two notable projects about which he was passionate.

“We continue the charity work Frank started with Kerry Hospice, University Hospital Kerry and the Donal Walsh Memorial Cup, now the Children’s Health Foundation.

“A legacy with which Frank is strongly associated is our partnership with Kerry GAA which began in 1991 and is something which Frank later described as being ‘part of the DNA of Kerry Group’.

“He was a dear friend, a great colleague and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him,” he said.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy, and the sympathy of all at Kerry Group to his wife and children as they mourn him today. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” Scanlon added.

Catherine Keogh, who succeeded Frank Hayes as chief corporate affairs officer, said:

“Frank was synonymous with Kerry Group over many years, a great friend and support to me when I took on the role in 2018, and indeed he was a hard act to follow. He’ll be sadly missed by the many who knew him”.