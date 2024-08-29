Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) minister Andrew Muir has said the blue-green algae crisis at Lough Neagh is a “stark reminder” of the impact of climate change.

Speaking at two seperate events on climate change and green growth, Muir said there must be balance between growing the economy and safeguarding the environment.

“Economic growth and environmental protection are not mutually exclusive but intertwined,” he said.

“A healthy Northern Ireland is a prosperous Northern Ireland and we must act now by implementing the ambitious Climate Change Act passed by the Assembly over two years ago.

“It is not optional – it is a legal obligation that we must deliver to safeguard our planet for future generations.”

Lough Neagh

Earlier this month, a study by researchers at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) confirmed Lough Neagh as hypertophic – the worst category of waterway nutrient pollution – which indicates “decades of agricultural, industrial and domestic runoff”.

The key finding and recommendation of the study is that reducing agricultural runoff and discharge from human wastewater treatment needs to be the top priority of all stakeholders including government.

Muir also recently launched a new £450,000 initiative in a bid to explore solutions to tackle the ongoing issue of blue-green algae in Lough Neagh.

He told business leaders at a meeting with the NI Chamber of Commerce: “I believe we now have a tremendous opportunity to be a part of something, where the journey from a high emissions to a low emissions society can bring real benefits and opportunities to benefit day to day lives of everyone.

“It’s time to be ambitious and ensure Northern Ireland is not left behind as other economies accelerate investments in decarbonisation stretch ourselves further.”

Muir said the solution is not just for government and industry to find, as it is not “just a scientific or political issue”.

“It demands a collective societal action and we all need to act now.”

On carbon budgets, Muir highlighted the challenges of identifying policies and proposals to meet them, especially with a “difficult” budget position.

Muir said: “The cost of inaction will lead to greater budgetary pressures in the future. We cannot afford to kick this can down the road and will have to find an affordable pathway.

“Decarbonisation is the bedrock of successful and sustainable economy, now and in the future.”

Climate Change Act

Minister Muir said that, given the cross-cutting nature of the Climate Action Plan, the draft will need to be approved by the Executive, prior to its publication for consultation.

“The Climate Change Act is clear in placing responsibility for delivering a just transition on all departments,” he said.

“This is an incredibly important principle, a fair and just transition will be at the heart of the pathway.

“Whilst I am working with my Executive colleagues to deliver climate action and green growth, it is equally essential that we work with others – businesses, young people, the voluntary and community sectors.”

On the Green Growth strategy, which he intends to bring to the Executive for consideration after the summer recess, he said it provided a solid framework for tackling the climate crisis in the right way and aiding the road to net zero.

The draft strategy, approved by the previous Executive, has been revised and updated to incorporate feedback from the public consultation exercise in 2022. It has been further updated to ensure its accuracy and relevance since the return of the Executive.