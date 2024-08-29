Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has extended the closing date for the Community Centres Investment Fund by a week.

The €20 million fund provides grants to support the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres.

The original deadline for local groups to apply for grant aid was today (Thursday, August 29).

However, Minister Humphreys has now announced that the closing date for applications has now been extended to 3:00p.m on Thursday, September 5.

Community centres

Under the Community Centres Investment Fund 2024, community organisations will be supported with grants of between €10,000 – €100,000 to develop and enhance their existing community facilities.

Minister Humphreys encouraged all community groups to submit an application as soon as possible.

“While most groups now have everything in place, I know that there are still some who are finalising different aspects of their application.

“I’m very aware that these applications are being completed by local volunteers and committees who have lots of other demands on their time.

“I want to give local groups every chance to get their applications finalised and submitted and so I am extending the closing date by one week,” she said. Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys

“There is huge interest from local groups in towns, villages and parishes across the country in upgrading and refurbishing their local community centre.

“This one week extension will give everybody the chance to put their best foot forward with and get their application submitted well ahead of the new deadline,” the minister added.

The Department of Rural and Community Development website offers a range of supports to assist potential applicants, including recordings of online information events.