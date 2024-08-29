

Aurivo Co-operative has today (Thursday, August 29) announced its 2024/25 annual charity partner as MS Ireland.

The co-op and its employees will aim to reach a fundraising target of €40,000 for the charity over the coming year.

MS Ireland provides vital information and support services to those living with multiple sclerosis which is a condition affecting the central nervous system (CNS).

The charity also offers advice to family members whose loved ones are living with the condition.

MS Ireland provides a wide range of specialised services and resources on a national, regional and local level to over 10,000 people.

These services include the regional community worker programme for one-to-one support, physiotherapy symptom management courses and newly diagnosed sessions.

The charity runs the ‘MS Information Line’, one of the first services used by people in the time leading up to or following a diagnosis.

MS Ireland also provide the only national respite and therapy centre for people with MS in Ireland.

Since the Aurivo charity partner of the year initiative began it has raised a total of €620,000 in donations for 17 charity organisations.

These organisations include the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Make a Wish.

This year, Aurivo’s 700 employees across its network of 34 stores, four livestock marts, production plants and headquarters will again take part in fundraising efforts, with the business pledging to match all donations raised.

Fundraising activities will include the annual golf tournament, the Killygordon 5km, coffee mornings, raffles and more.

Donal Tierney, chief executive, Aurivo said that the co-op always looks forward to collaborating with a new charity partner.

“With the initiative now in its 18th year, it has become a remarkable source of pride for the business,” he said.

“With communities at the heart of Aurivo, we are eager to play our part in assisting MS Ireland to provide the best possible care to their service-users,” Tierney added.

Melanie Cunningham, senior fundraiser at MS Ireland said that the charity works to support every person with MS in Ireland.

“We are delighted to have been chosen as Aurivo’s charity partner for 2024/25 as this partnership will make a real and lasting impact on the lives of people with MS from all over Ireland.

“These vital funds will be put to work where they are needed most to enhance our essential multiple sclerosis services for the over 10,000 people with MS in Ireland,” she said.



