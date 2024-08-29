Sheep Ireland’s 14th Annual Multi-Breed Ram sale occurred on Saturday, August 24, in Tullamore Mart in Co. Offaly.

The sale had an overall clearance of 90%, with an average price of a ram being €853.

In 2022, the average price was €664, and last year in 2023, that saw the average price reach €795.

In just two years, average ram prices at the sale have risen by €189/head.

Prices at the sale this year ranged from €300 to €2,550, with rams available for both commercial and pedigree breeders.

There was a total of 464 rams through the ring at the sale, from 11 different breeds.

Every ram available at the sale passed a thorough physical inspection (3% of rams were rejected on the morning of the sale based on physical inspections).

This year, performance-recorded rams are in extra demand due to the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) genotyped ram task. Breed Average price (€) Lowest price (€) Top price (€) No. through the ring Clearance rate Belclare €603 €400 €900 38 82% Blue Texel €563 €500 €600 5 80% Bluefaced Leicester €1,150 €1,150 €1,150 1 100% Charollais €808 €400 €1,550 144 88% Cheviot €500 €500 €500 1 100% Hampshire Down €428 €300 €850 12 75% Rouge de l’Ouest €800 €500 €1,400 7 100% Suffolk €1,093 €650 €2,550 60 100% Texel €930 €400 €2,300 161 95% Vendeen €567 €400 €1,050 33 72% Zwartbles €350 €350 €350 1 100% Overall €853 €300 €2,550 464 90% Source: Sheep Ireland

With a clearance of 95%, the Texel breed had the largest number of entries on the day with 161 rams through the ring.

The average price of the Texels was €930, with a range of rams available from €400 to €2,300. The top priced ram of the day was bred by Robert John Dunne, lot 248, again sold to a fellow pedigree breeder.

There were 144 Charollais rams through the ring with a clearance rate of 88%. Charollais were again this year the second largest breed available at the sale. Source: Sheep Ireland

The Suffolk breed was the third largest breed available on the day with 60 rams going through the ring.

The average price on the day was €1,093 with a 100% clearance for the breed. The top priced rams of the sale were from breeder Eamonn Duffy who had two lots reach a price of €2,550 for lots 447 and 448.

Both rams were sold to pedigree breeders. The price ranged from €650-€1,900 for Suffolks excluding the two top priced lots.

With a total of 38 rams available at the sale, the Belclares had the highest replacement €urostar values of the breeds within the sale.

The breed had a clearance rate of 82%, a figure that was up on last years 70%. The Belclares averaged €603, with rams ranging from €400-€900. Breeder John McTigue’s ram was the top priced Belclare on the day at €900.

The average sale price was €808, with Charollais rams ranging from €400-€1550. David Argue, received the top honor’s for the third year in a row, with the top price, lot 70 reaching €1,550. Source: Sheep Ireland

A first for the sale was the addition of the Zwartbles breed to the catalogue for the 2024 sale, with a ram from breeder Deirdre Heavy sold on the day.

This ram was ranked in the top 5% replacement and top 13% terminal index of the Zwartbles breed. This is the first of the breed to be sold within the sale at €350.

Another first for the sale was the inclusion of the Cheviot breed in this year’s catalogue. Breeders John and Donie Foley sold a hogget ram at €500. The ram was ranked in the top 13% for the terminal index of the Cheviot breed.