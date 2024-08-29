Gardaí are investigating an incident of a stolen quad from a premises in the Rathconrath area of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, and CCTV footage is being examined from when the bike was taken.

The quad is a 0.5L Honda trx 50 worth around around €9,000, with a rack on the front.

The quad had been stored in a locked shed at the time of the incident, between Friday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 27.

Owner, Karl Kilmartin said there is CCTV footage on the four roads which lead away from the farm. All footage has been supplied to gardaí, with investigations ongoing.

Kilmartin said that the quad is in “mint condition”, however he said there are a couple of markers, which make it “easily identifiable”.

The quad has a different lock on the right hand handle bar, there is also red sheep paint spilled over the front of the quad, and it has four bear claw tyres.

Image source: Karl Kilmartin

Kilmartin said that while there was other machinery in the shed at the time, nothing else was taken.

He said that the area is remote, but that there has been increased levels of crime within Co. Westmeath in the last number of months.

Kilmartin also received multiple hoax phone calls from a private number, where the person was looking for money in order to exchange information on the whereabouts of the quad.

Kilmartin has shared this information with gardaí, who he said are currently trying to trace the number.

A reward is being offered for the return of the quad. Kilmartin has asked anyone who might have any information or anyone who comes across the quad for sale on online marketplaces to get in touch with him immediately.