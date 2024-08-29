Over 300 people attended a biodiversity information event at Birr Castle Demense this week, organised by Teagasc.

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, also popped into the event to launch National Hedgerow Week 2024.

National Hedgerow Week, which is jointly coordinated by Teagasc and the Heritage Council, is an initiative highlighting the value of hedgerows in our landscapes and provides an opportunity for farmers, ecologists and the public to celebrate the versatility of our hedges.

The video below is a short snippet of the day’s activities.

A programme of free events taking place between Friday, August 30 and Friday, September 6 are focused on how to plant and manage hedgerows to maximise the benefits for biodiversity, climate and farmers.

Specialists from Teagasc and the Local Authority Biodiversity Officer Network will be on site at five Teagasc farms across the four provinces, where demonstrations of new topped hedges and treeline hedges have been established over the past three years to show best practice hedge management.

The events, which all start at 11:00a.m, will take place as follows:

Monday, September 2: Teagasc Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan;

Tuesday, September 3: Teagasc, Athenry, Co. Galway;

Wednesday, September 4: Teagasc Clonakilty, Co. Cork;

Thursday, September 5: Teagasc Curtin’s Farm Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork;

Friday, September 6: Teagasc Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny.

Biodiversity event

The launch event at Birr Castle yesterday (Wednesday, August 28), included talks on farmland biodiversity from a range of speakers including naturalist, author and broadcaster Éanna Ní Lamhna, professor at the School of Agriculture and Food Science in University College Dublin (UCD), Helen Sheridan and Birr-based author, ecologist and geologist, John Feehan.

There were also representatives from ACRES Leinster; All Ireland Pollinator Plan; Farm Peat EIP; Farming for Water EIP; Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI); LIFE on Machair; Local Authorities Water Programme; National Biodiversity Data Centre; the Heritage Council and Local Authority Biodiversity Officers.

The stands covered a multitude such as farmland biodiversity; grassland; soil; woodland; hedgerows; peatland; watercourses; grass margins; and the farmyard. L-r: Pat Murphy, head of Environment Knowledge Transfer, Teagasc; Dr. Catherine Keena, Teagasc countryside management specialist; Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for land use and biodiversity; Catherine Casey, head of Climate Change, The Heritage Council and Virginia Teehan, chief executive officer, The Heritage Council. Image source: Paul Moore, Photography

Dr. Catherine Keena, Teagasc Countryside Management Specialist said:

“Hedges are an integral feature of our countryside and farmers are the custodians of the land.

“Through sustainable management practices, farmers can enhance biodiversity, sequester carbon and protect water quality.

“National Hedgerow Week is an opportunity to showcase the benefits of well-managed hedgerows and to encourage continued best practices.”