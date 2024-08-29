A reintroduction programme ran by the National Park and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has seen the reintroduction of further osprey chicks into the wild in Ireland.

The release was carried out today (Thursday, August 29) by Minister of state for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan.

The release is part of an NPWS programme which aims to reintroduce the bird of prey – which was formally extinct in Ireland – back to the country.

Nine osprey chicks have been released back into the wild so far this year, each of which has been fitted with satellite tags, so that their movements can be tracked as they disperse and leave Ireland.

The osprey is a fish-eating bird which is thought to have gone extinct as a breeding species in Ireland over 200 years ago, although a small number of birds have continued to visit Ireland as part of their migratory pattern.

The reintroduction programme, which is now in its second year, is expected to see 50 chicks brough to Ireland over a five-year period with the aim of establishing a viable breeding population here.

Ospreys based in north-western European countries, including Ireland, generally migrate to Africa over the winter months.

Data gathered from satellite tagging of last year’s chicks confirmed this flight pattern last September.

One of the chicks left the south-east of Ireland on September 16 and arrived in Africa on September 21, a journey of around 2,500km. The bird travelled over Portugal and towards Morocco, on the northern African coast, at times attaining speeds of 32kph.

Commenting on the reintroduction programme, Minister Noonan said: “Over time, I hope that this programme will return the once extinct osprey to Ireland, and generate useful insights into our conservation efforts.

“The involvement of landowners is essential to the success of our conservation work and I’d like to thank them for taking care of this year’s ospreys as they prepare to make their momentous journey to west Africa,” the minister added.

Minister Noonan also thanked authorities in Norway for their collaboration and expertise on the Irish reintroduction project.