Met Éireann has said that conditions this weekend will be mostly dry across the country, but a band of rain is expected to arrive on Sunday (September 1).

The national forecaster said that any mist and fog will clear this morning (Friday, August 30), leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells.

There will be light variable breezes and highest afternoon temperatures of 16° to 20°C.

It will remain dry tonight with clear spells, some patches of mist and fog will form in places. Lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° with mostly light variable winds.

Weekend

Saturday will be another mainly dry day with plenty of sunshine, becoming cloudier in coastal parts of south and southeast later, bringing the chance of some isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 18° to 22° in mostly moderate southeast winds, feeling warmest in the midlands and west.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, cloud will build from the south with some showers mainly in south Munster and south and east Leinster. Overnight lows of 11° to 14° in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Dry weather for most areas on Sunday with some bright spells for a time, cloudier in the east and south where there may be some light rain or drizzle.

Rain will arrive in the southwest during the day and will slowly spread northeastwards across Munster, Connacht and south Leinster. Highest temperatures of 18° to 21° in freshening southeasterly winds.

The rain will continue to move northeastwards on Sunday night, with some heavy falls in places. A clearance will follow from the southwest during the night.

Lowest temperatures of 9° to 14° in mostly moderate southeast winds, veering southwest to west and easing as the rain clears.

Any lingering rain in the north and northeast will clear on Monday to leave a day of sunshine and showers, most widespread in the west and southwest, some heavy falls possible. The best of the dry conditions will be in the east.

Afternoon highs of 15° to 19° on Monday with light to moderate southwest winds, a little fresher along the west coast.

Current indications are for similar temperatures during Tuesday and Wednesday with a mixture of sunshine and showers or longer spells of rain, with some heavy falls and thunder possible.

Met Éireann has said that rainfall amounts will vary over the coming week across the country, with between 20 and 60mm generally for all areas, the south will be the wettest.

Soil temperatures are within a degree or so of average for the time of year, typically between 12.9° to 15.9°, values are unlikely to change much over the next seven days.

Drying conditions will be good until unsettled weather moves in from Sunday. There best opportunities for spraying will be today and tomorrow.

Met Éireann added that soil moisture deficits (SMDs) are generally between 25 and 55mm in the east and south.

Soils are saturated in the northwest, with moderately and poorly drained soils in the northwest waterlogged.

Over the coming week soil conditions will improve across the western half of the country. SMDs will remain highest in the east and southeast, and may decrease at times but will generally range between 20 and 50mm by next week.