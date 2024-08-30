Exports of conifer logs from the pest-free area of Scotland into Ireland have ceased on a precautionary basis, following the finding of larch bark beetles at a port in Cork.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) found three Ips cembrae beetles, commonly known as the large larch bark beetle, in one of its pheromone traps at Passage West Port in Cork.

Following confirmed findings by the Irish forestry inspectors, Scottish authorities have ceased all exports of logs with immediate effect until a full investigation takes place.

The DAFM’s Forest Health Stakeholder Engagement Group met earlier this week and stakeholders were informed of the finding. Stakeholders will continue to be kept informed of all relevant developments.

Larch beetles

Wood, wood products, bark and wood packaging material are considered as the main pathways for spreading this pest which is native to Europe and is now widely distributed on the continent.

The pest has also expanded its range into some Russian regions and Ukraine and is widespread in the UK, excluding Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, according to the DAFM.

The DAFM said it continues to survey extensively throughout the country for all “protected zone” species. Ireland has protected-zone status for the following six bark beetles.

Dendroctonus micans (European spruce bark beetle);

Ips cembrae (large larch bark beetle);

Ips sexdentatus (six-toothed spruce bark beetle);

Ips duplicatus (double-spined bark beetle);

Ips typographus (eight-toothed spruce bark beetle);

Ips amitinus (small spruce bark beetle).

The pest-free area is an area in the west of Scotland with designated and recognised status of freedom from the six damaging bark beetles mentioned above, according to the DAFM.

Scottish log exports

Welcoming the pause in Scottish log exports following the finding, Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity at the DAFM, Senator Pippa Hackett said:

“Ireland is free of many of the bark beetles that are found in Europe and in Great Britain. It is very important for the future of the forestry sector in Ireland that we do everything we can to keep the island free of these beetles.

”My department has a clear plant health and biosecurity strategy and has built up a strong multi-disciplinary plant health team. These findings demonstrate the importance and effectiveness of our surveillance work at ports.”

The DAFM will continue to work with its counterparts in Scotland and Northern Ireland in connection with this investigation, and will assess any possible future actions and keep the industry informed of developments.