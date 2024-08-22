The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed the number of new outbreaks of fireblight (Erwinia amylorova) to-date in 2024.

The DAFM stated there have been 60 new outbreaks of fireblight to-date this year.

According to Hedgerows Ireland, fireblight is a bacterial disease whose common hosts include hawthorn, cotoneaster, apple, pear, and rowan.

The organisation stated that fireblight cannot be treated and affected trees must be destroyed. Symptoms include the withering of shoots and leaves (‘Shepherd’s Stick’), cankers, and bacterial ooze.

Fireblight is known to enter through latent infections on imported plants and is suited to Ireland’s temperate climate.

In 2024, there have been over 1.4m crataegus (hawthorn/whitethorn) plants imported into Ireland from within the European Union (EU).

This is according to figures from the DAFM which state that up to the end of July 2024, 1,470,312 crataegus (hawthorn/whitethorn) plants were imported into Ireland.

Status of fireblight in Ireland

The DAFM is to decide on the status of Ireland being a protected zone of fireblight.

This was confirmed by Minister Charlie McConalogue, who stated that this decision would come following a review of the 2024 annual plant health surveillance plan.

The status of Ireland being a protected zone of fireblight means that the disease has not been established in Ireland but is either native to regions of the European Union (EU) or invasive species which have already established in certain EU member states.

This status may be under consideration after the review is undertaken, as outbreaks continue to be confirmed by the department.

Minister McConalogue said: “On completion of the 2024 annual plant health surveillance plan, my department will review the surveillance results and will make a decision on the retention of Ireland’s protected zone status in respect of fireblight.

This came following a question from Deputy Marc Ó Cathasaigh, who asked the minister if there are plans to relinquish the protected zone status with respect to the disease.

The minister said that under EU regulations, there are rules on surveillance for pests of plant health and rules on actions to be taken in the event of the confirmation of the presence of specific plant pests, including fireblight and rules of maintenance of protected zones.