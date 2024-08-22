Met Éireann has issued a series of Status Yellow weather warnings for rain and “unseasonably strong winds” in parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

The conditions are as a result of Storm Lilian, which has been named by the UK Met Office, tracking across the country overnight.

A Status Yellow warning for rain in counties Clare; Galway; Roscommon; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly and Westmeath will come into effect from 10:00p.m tonight (Thursday, August 22).

The national metrological service said that the heavy rain will spread northeastwards bringing a risk of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning is due to remain in place until 4:00a.m on Friday (August 23).

Met Éireann

The national meteorological service has issued a separate Status Yellow warning for “unseasonably strong and gusty south to southwest winds veering west to northwest” overnight.

The warning, which is valid from 12:00a.m to 6:00a.m on Friday, applies to Munster; Wexford, Wicklow; Carlow; Kilkenny; Laois; Kildare and Dublin.

Due to the very high tides, there will be a continuing risk of coastal flooding.

Met Éireann said that the strong winds could cause some trees to fall, power outages, wave overtopping and debris and loose objects to be displaced.

A Status Yellow gale warning has been issued from from Carlingford Lough to Hook Head to Loop Head and on the Irish Sea.

The south to southwest or cyclonic variable winds will reach gale force 8 or 9 at times, Met Éireann said.

That warning will be in place from 11:00p.m tonight until 9:00a.m on Friday.



