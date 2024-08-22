A new €5,000 scheme for landowners affected by ash dieback, which opened for applications this week, is “in need of redesign”, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

On Tuesday (August 20), Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett announced the opening of the Climate Action Performance Payment (CAPP), which was approved in May.

However, the IFA has expressed frustration with the details of the new payment.

According to Padraic Stapleton, the IFA’s national farm forestry chairperson, the current framework of the CAPP scheme excludes farmers with ash trees in their plantations that were not part of their initial plantation plan.

“This is simply unacceptable and entirely unfair on the excluded farmers.”

Stapleton added: “More so, the compensation package is far short of what is needed which is further increasing the frustration farmers feel towards the Department [of Agriculture, Food and the Marine].

“The scheme does not compensate the costs associated with the safe removal of the diseased trees which is going to have a major impact on participation in the scheme,” he said.

Under the scheme, farmers have 12 months to complete site clearances from the date of their approval in the scheme, with a total period of 18 months allowed from the date of approval to replanting, or two years in the case of clear-felling of a commercial plantation.

The IFA has called for the two-year window to apply to all applicants for replanting, and not just those who have clear-felled a commercial plantation.

“This scheme was an opportunity to encourage reforestation, but it is not fit for purpose in how it is designed,” Stapleton claimed.

“It is disappointing that the findings from the independent review of support for farmers impacted by ash dieback carried out by the department and published in autumn 2023 was not taken into consideration,” he added.

“The IFA are meeting the minister shortly on forestry matters and will raise the issues we have on this scheme, pressing home that changes are necessary to properly address farmers concerns and finally bring an end to this ash dieback debacle,” the IFA farm forestry chair said.

In order for ash plantation owners to be eligible for the payment they must be part of one of four existing reconstitution schemes.

These are:

Reconstitution Scheme Ash Dieback 2013;

Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme (Ash Dieback) 2020;

Interim Reconstitution Scheme for Ash Dieback 2023;

Reconstitution for Ash Dieback Scheme 2023-2027.

It is understood that the IFA also has concerns over these schemes.

Sources indicate that some concession to landowners were made by officials from the department on these schemes at the first meeting of the Ash Dieback Taskforce in May, including allowing the entire ash plot, and not just the area affected by ash dieback, to qualify for payment.

However, it is understood that concerns remain on other issues for the farm organisation, with sources questioning the merit of the department’s concessions.

The second meeting of the ash dieback taskforce is set for early next month.