The 2024 Diageo Baileys Irish Champion dairy cow is Greenlea MG Rhapsody EX 96 of the Greenlea Holsteins herd from Co. Monaghan.

The owners of the winning cow, Padraic and Brendan Greenan, were awarded a prize of €3,000 and also take home the Virginia Milk Products cup from the 81st Virginia Show, in Co. Cavan, today (Wednesday August 21).

The highly contested Baileys cow competition brought impressive crowds to see the line-up of cows.

The show attracts breeders from across the island and some of the top Holstein Friesian cows in the country.

This marks the 39th Diageo Baileys Champion Cow show and the prestigious Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow Competition is sponsored by Diageo Baileys and Tirlán, suppliers of the natural cream ingredient in Baileys.

At last year’s event, the Diageo Baileys champion cow prize was won by Lumville M Danoise which was exhibited by Annaghmore Holsteins from Co. Armagh, selected by judge Mark Logan from Co. Down.

Baileys cow

Fondly known as the ‘all-Ireland for dairy cows,’ there was much at stake for the owners of these great cows.

A win in the show-ring at ‘The Baileys’ is the ultimate form of promotion for any breeder’s herd and there’s huge pride in representing their counties.

As well as the overall title there was a section for the best heifer in milk and also best junior cow. There was a range of category prizes to be won such as best protein award, best economic breeding index (EBI) award and best exhibitor bred award.

This year’s Diageo Baileys Champion Cow was judged by Markus Mock from Germany. His farm is situated right beside Lake Constance in Germany and very close to Austria and Switzerland.

He runs a family farm of 135 cows. His herd of Mox Holsteins already has 100 cows classified as excellent and has won three German national champions.

The top 10 cows lined up at the event

Statuesque black and white cows, groomed to perfection were paraded in front of the assembled crowds and for the judge whose lone task was to tap out the winners.

Congratulating the winner, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, said: “The Baileys Champion Cow competition has been running for over 40 years and it is definitely the one to win for dairy breeders.

“We have seen the crème de la crème of our dairy cows on show here in Virginia today.

“I want to congratulate all of the competitors and it’s a great honour for me to present the award in this prestigious competition which showcases the incredible strength of our dairy sector in Ireland.”

Baileys champion cow

This year’s Baileys champion cow prize was won by Greenlea MG Rhapsody EX 96 of the Greenlea Holsteins from Co. Monaghan.

The cow was the oldest cow in the ring, born in January 2015. The Baileys champion cow: Greenlea MG Rhapsody EX 96

Mock selected Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victoire VG as the Reserve Champion at the 2024 Baileys cow competition.

The cow is from the Jones and Knowlemere herd from Co. Wexford. Reserve Champion cow: Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victoire VG

Honourable Mention at the 2024 Baileys cow competition was given to Hallow Octain Twizzle VG89.

The Cow is from the Hallow Herd Ltd with Philip and Linda Jones from Co. Wexford. Honourable Mention Champion cow: Hallow Octain Twizzle VG89

Acknowledging the commitment of the farmers who took part, Robert Murphy head of Baileys operations at Diageo said: “This event annually celebrates the superior quality of Baileys Irish Cream and its roots in Virginia through our supplier, Tirlán”.

“Today’s event was a spectacular showcase of dairy excellence and the dedication of Irish farming families.”

“On behalf of Diageo and the Baileys Operations team congratulations to all the winners and thank you to every entrant for another outstanding competition”, he added.

Junior cow

This year’s Junior cow prize which is awarded to a cow in her second lactation and born after September 1, 2020 was won by Hallow Denver Twizzle VG89 of the Hallow Herd Ltd from Co. Wexford. Junior champion cow

Second place Junior Champion went to Cradenhill Altitude Tequila et owned by Richard Kingston from Co. Tipperary. Junior 2nd placed cow

The third place in the Junior section went to Dalevalley Maze Apple Red ET, owned by John Curtin and Roy and Heather Cromie from Co. Limerick. Junior 3rd placed cow

Heifer in-milk

This year’s heifer in-milk title went to Slatabogie Lambda Gold of Slatabogie Holsteins from Co. Derry who also placed fourth overall in the overall show. Champion heifer in milk

The second placed heifer in milk champion went to Desmond Chief Pledge VG87 from the Desmond Holsteins from Co. Limerick. 2nd placed heifer in milk

The third placed heifer in milk went to Hallow Haniko Twizzle from the Hallow Herd Ltd of Co. Limerick. 3rd placed heifer in milk

The highest economic breeding index (EBI) which is presented in recognition of the animal exhibited at the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition, with the highest EBI went to Desmond Radio Rozelle of the Desmond Holsteins herd from Co. Limerick.

The protein award is presented to the animal exhibited in the Diageo Baileys All Ireland Cow competition with the highest recorded yield of protein and was given to this years Baileys champion cow, Greenlea MG Rhapsody EX 96 of the Greenlea Holsteins of Co. Monaghan.

Also speaking at the event Tirlán chair, John Murphy said: “Competitions like this showcase the steadfast dedication of the farming community to high quality breeding, sustainability and unrivalled animal welfare standards.”