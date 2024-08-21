A road traffic collision on the N3 near Virginia, Co. Cavan has caused delays to the already heavy traffic due to the Virginia Show today (Wednesday, August 21).

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision between Maghera and Virginia.

While the road is currently open southbound, traffic from the N3 northbound is being diverted at Maghera to the left and onto the Ballyjamesduff Road and onto Ballyjamesduff.

The N3 will be fully closed both ways shortly to allow the road to be cleared.

The road is expected to be fully closed for several hours.

In a post on social media, Gardaí stated: “Given the already heavier traffic as a result of the Virginia Show taking place today, there are significant delays in the area following this collision.

Gardaí added that the Virginia Show will “account for an increase in traffic in the area”.

Motorists are advised to consider an alternative route, where possible.

Earlier today, gardaí warned that delays were to be expected if motorists were entering Virginia town via the N3 due to the amount of traffic heading to the show.

Virginia Show

The 81st annual Virginia Show kicked off at the Showgrounds in Virginia, Co. Cavan, this morning.

The annual event has attracted huge crowds of people from the surrounding region and further afield to the end of summer showcase of agriculture and rural life.

While the many livestock classes are of course one of the the key attractions of the show, the social aspect of the event as well as the trade stands, machinery, home industries, food and drink on display are all big attractions also.

In total, almost 500 classes showcasing the finest of agriculture and lifestyle are on display at the show today, not forgetting the over 200 trade stands to meet all tastes.

According to the organisers, there are dairy and beef classes “for all types of cattle”.