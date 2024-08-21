Increases to water charges proposed by Uisce Éireann will “hurt the most vulnerable” farmers, according to Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin.

Following a public consultation, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has published a decision on updated non-domestic tariffs.

A new set of national water and wastewater business charges will come into effect on October 1, 2024.

The water service standing charge for ‘band 1’ water users (consumption less than 1,000m3) is set to increase from €44 to €83 per year, while the standing charge for ‘band 2’ users (1,000m3 – 20,000m3) will increase from €113 to €218 per year.

Deputy Harkin said that some farm enterprises are “teetering on the edge of viability” due to the recent decision.

The deputy has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to “intervene” with the CRU for a better outcome for farmers.

“If he cannot have these increases reversed at least he should have them calibrated to take account of farmers’ circumstances,” Harkin said.

Water charges

“Three weeks ago, the Teagasc Farm Survey for 2023 revealed that just 28% of farms are viable, down from 43% the previous year.

“The average annual farm income has declined by 20% in the same period and now stands at a paltry €20,000,” Deputy Harkin said.

She said that “the most vulnerable” includes non-intensive farmers, typical of those in the west and the north-west, with low numbers of stock on a range of dispersed holdings.

“These have multiple water connections using low volumes of water and are going to be the most affected by the increases,” Deputy Harkin said.

Deputy Harkin added that the proposed increases “nearly double” the standing charges for water connections placing “excessive costs” on farmers that use low volumes of water.