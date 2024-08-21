Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys is calling on local groups around the country to apply for funding for upgrades to community centres before the closing date for a new grant.

Local groups have until Thursday of next week (August 29) to apply for funding under the Community Centres Investment Fund 2024, which provides total funding of €20 million to support the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres.

Community organisations will be supported with grants of between €10,000 and €100,000 to develop and enhance their existing community facilities.

The grant is broken down into two categories of funding.

Category one covers small-scale projects or improvements to facilities with grants of between €10,000 and €25,000.

Category two covers larger-scale projects with grants of between €25,000 and €100,000.

The scheme will be delivered in conjunction with Pobal.

All applicants must register as users on an online portal. Groups are advised to get their application and paperwork ready as the closing date for submitting an application on the portal will be 3:00p.m on August 29.

There have been a number of online information events to assist potential applicants. Recordings of these events, together with information support and access to the online portal, can be found on the website of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Speaking this week, Minister Humphreys said: “In June, I was delighted to announce a new round of funding to support the upgrade, renovation and refurbishment of community centres across the country.

“This funding is…about giving a helping hand to our local community groups to improve their own local community spaces,” the minister added.

“I am now encouraging all local groups to get their applications in before the deadline on August 29… I would urge all local groups not to wait until the last minute. Get your applications finalised and submitted well ahead of the deadline.

“Whether it be to carry out small renovation works, upgrades from an energy perspective, upgrading of kitchen facilities, to the improvement of toilet facilities, this funding is designed to support community groups to make the improvements they need in their community centre,” Minister Humphreys commented.

Under the funding, grants are available for capital works, such as:

Costs associated with building or renovation works, for example materials for extension or refurbishment;

Costs associated with acquisition, installation or replacement of equipment which forms an integral part of a building, such as kitchen units;

Rental costs of equipment required for the project, such as diggers;

Labour costs for registered tradespeople such as builders, plasterers, decorators or plumbers.

A minimum of 5% of the total project budget is required by the applicant as match funding.