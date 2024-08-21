The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information after a “treasured” tractor and baler were stolen from the Kinawley area, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

In a post on Facebook, Olive Thornton said the red International 865 tractor and blue New Holland 274 baler belonged to her father, who “loved this tractor and was very proud of his square baler”.

It is believed that the theft occurred sometime between 8:00p.m on Monday (August 19) and 8:00a.m on Tuesday (August 20), the PSNI said.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference 336 of 20/08/24.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, and information can be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Thornton said the theft occurred at approximately 3:00a.m with a lorry following seen on CCTV heading to Stragowna Cross.

“This outfit, whilst vintage and treasured by my father, was stolen last night. It is quite unique and was likely taken to order,” she said.

“Rural crime impacts all in the agricultural industry. He loved this tractor and was very proud of his square bailer.

“If you know or heard anything please contact PSNI.”

NI rural crime

The cost of rural crime in Northern Ireland fell by 21.3% last year to an estimated £2 million, according to NFU Mutual’s new rural crime report.

The cost of rural crime across the UK rose to £52.8 million, up from £50.6 million in 2022, with GPS unit thefts rising by 137% to £4.2 million.

Although the cost of rural crime in Northern Ireland fell, NFU Mutual has warned that the increasing organisation and sophistication of criminals has seen high-value equipment in the countryside targeted by thieves.

Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were also top targets for rural thieves, with thefts up 9% to an estimated £3.2 million in claim costs in the UK reported to NFU Mutual last year.