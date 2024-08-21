Northern Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has said a new Farming with Nature Package is one of his “key priorities”.

The minister committed to a new Farming with Nature Package while on a visit to the beef farm of the Nature Friendly Farming Network’s (NFFN) chair Stephen Alexander, near Orlock Point in Groomsport, Co. Down.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said Alexander’s regenerative farming practices show the role that livestock can play in delivering key environmental objectives while producing high quality food.

Minister Muir said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to visit Stephen’s farm today to see nature friendly farming practices at first-hand.

“It is inspiring to see such a good example of how farms can introduce innovative ideas and still produce award winning livestock.

“Agriculture has a significant role economically, socially, culturally and environmentally. Therefore, it is important that the sustainable development of our industry and our food production is supported appropriately in a sustainable way.”

In addition to the department’s Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS) and the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme,which are already in operation, the minister also outlined new plans in this area under the Farm Support and Development Programme.

“The Farming with Nature Package is one of my key priorities and forms part of the programme of change being progressed through the Farm Support and Development Programme.

“Schemes under the package aim to contribute to the delivery of many of my department’s strategic environmental outcomes by supporting farmers and land managers to make substantial contributions to environmental improvements and sustainability, with an initial focus on habitats on the farmed land across Northern Ireland,” Muir said.

“I hope to launch a limited first phase of the new scheme in 2025 and development of the scheme will continue with further expansion from 2026 onwards.”