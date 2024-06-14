Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has today (Friday, June 14) announced €20 million in funding to support community centre upgrades and refurbishments across the country.

Under the Community Centres Investment Fund 2024, community organisations will be supported with grants of between €10,000 – €100,000 towards capital costs, in order to develop and enhance their existing community facilities.

For small scale projects or improvements to facilities, €10,000 to €25,000 in funding is available.

A minimum of 5% of the total project budget is required by the applicant as match funding.

For large scale projects, €25,000 to €100,000 is available. A minimum of 10% of the total project budget is required by the applicant as match funding.

Funding is available for capital works, such as:

Costs associated with building or renovation works, for example materials for extension or refurbishment;

Costs associated with acquisition, installation or replacement of equipment which forms an integral part of a building, such as kitchen units;

Rental costs of equipment required for the project, such as diggers;

Labour costs for registered tradespeople such as builders, plasterers, decorators or plumbers.

On announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “In good times and bad, our community centres provide the physical space for friends, neighbours and those who are socially isolated to come together.

“This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local community groups to improve their own local community spaces.”

Community centre scheme

The scheme will be delivered in conjunction with Pobal, a state-sponsored organisation.

All applicants must register as ‘users’ on the online Pobal portal in advance of the application process which will open on July 29.

The closing date for applications will be on August 29 this year.

There will be a number of online information events to assist potential applicants, with the first of which will take place on Tuesday, June 25.

All materials to support applicants including access to the online portal, template application form, guidelines, FAQ, links to tutorials and details on information sessions can be found on the website for the Department of Rural and Community Development.