The weather over the weekend and the early part of next week will be mainly mixed and changeable, with temperatures close to or a little below average overall, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Friday, June 14) will bring bright or sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms and the chance of hail, mainly across the midlands, south and east.

It will cloud over from the west later, with more persistent rain moving in from the Atlantic later this afternoon and evening, accompanied by blustery westerly winds.

Highest temperatures today will be 13° to 16° in mostly light to moderate west to southwest or variable winds, but with winds increasing fresh to strong and occasionally gusty later near Atlantic coasts.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to push eastwards over the country early tonight followed by further showers, some heavy. Lowest overnight temperatures will be 6° to 9° degrees. Winds will be light to moderate westerly or variable, or fresh to strong near Atlantic coasts.

It will be mainly cloudy tomorrow (Saturday, June 15), with outbreaks of rain moving southeastwards over the country at first, but it will be drier in the north with brighter intervals and scattered showers.

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers will develop tomorrow afternoon, with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours.

Highest temperatures tomorrow are set to be 14° to 17° in mostly light to moderate variable winds, but there will be fresh to strong and gusty westerlies for a time in the west and southwest. Winds will become mainly light to moderate and northwest in the evening.

Tomorrow night, any remaining showers will soon die out and it will become dry in most places with long clear spells developing. A few mist and fog patches will form and it’ll become cloudy in parts of the north and west overnight with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in these parts.

Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 10° with winds decreasing light to westerly.

Sunday (June 16) will bring a mix of weather across the country. It will most likely be cloudy across the northern parts of the country with outbreaks of rain, with some heavy bursts. It will be brighter further south with sunny spells, but scattered showers too, some heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will be 14° to 18°, warmest in the sunshine in the south, in mostly light to moderate westerly winds.

The weather will become mostly dry in the east and south on Sunday night with clear spells. Meanwhile, it will be cloudier further west and north with patchy light rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Monday (June 17) will start out mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, breaking up into sunshine and scattered showers by the afternoon. More prolonged drier and sunnier intervals will develop towards evening.

Highest temperatures on Monday are expected to be 14° to 19°, coolest in the coastal fringes of the west and northwest. Light to moderate northwest winds will be fresher near Atlantic coasts.