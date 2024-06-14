The former president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) Dermot Kelleher has said that he has no regrets about running in the local elections.

The 70-year-old ran as an Independent Ireland candidate in the Macroom Local Electoral Area (LEA) in Co. Cork.

However, he was unsuccessful in his bid to secure a seat on Cork County Council, despite securing a respectable 1,337 first preference votes.

The elections resulted in all six candidates in the Macroom LEA regaining their seats on the local authority.

Local elections

Kelleher, a suckler farmer from Inchigeela in west Cork, told Agriland that he had great support from family and neighbours while canvassing in the five weeks leading up to the local elections.

He estimated that the group covered 90% of the large constituency prior to polling day on June 7.

“We did a lot of road and a lot of doors. I enjoyed it,” he said.

Kelleher lost his wife Mary to motor neurone disease in May 2023. He said that the election campaign helped him with his grief.

“This got me over the [first] anniversary and it got me out of the house, because I was nearly gone a bit into myself. It got me out, personally it did me good.”

Along with the issue of immigration, Kelleher said that people told him that “there was no-one who had consideration for agriculture”.

“The biggest problem most people had was with the Greens, that they were out to destroy farming. I’m not saying I agree or disagree but that is what I was being told at the doors,” he said.

Kelleher said that he was given the impression that the electorate wanted change on the campaign trail. However, he said that “in the ballot box, they didn’t vote for change”.

Independent Ireland

The former ICSA president decided to run in the local elections after being approached by co-founder of Independent Ireland and sitting TD Michael Collins.

“I was in two minds, but myself and my wife were good friends with Collins and I wouldn’t refuse him,” he said.

In hindsight, Kelleher said it may have been a mistake not to include a picture of Deputy Collins on his election leaflets as it could have resulted in a higher vote.

Looking to the future, the farmer has ruled out any further political run. “People have asked me ‘would you go again’, not a hope!” he said.

Although disappointed not to be elected, Kelleher said that it was also a relief and he will now take some time for himself.

“At this hour of my life, I’m lucky that I’m healthy and happy. I’m 70. I think I’ll go away and enjoy myself and relax,” he said.