The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Francie Gorman has said that Budget 2025 is an opportunity for the government to support farm families.

Speaking at the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan today (Wednesday, August 21) Gorman said that a combination of “excessive costs and squeezed margins requires additional targeted support in the October budget”.

“The budget is less than seven weeks away and our campaign continues across the country.

“We will be setting out our priorities in Virginia today to politicians in attendance. The key message is that farmers are faced with multiple threats to their viability,” he said.

Farmers

The IFA president said that the recently published Teagasc National Farm Survey “provides all the evidence that’s needed for the government”.

The survey found that that the average family farm income in 2023 was less than €20,000, the lowest level in more than a decade.

“No sector is immune from the vice grip of escalating costs; greater regulations; and price volatility; all of which are having an impact on farm income.

“Farmers, across all sectors, need greater support to provide a shelter for families and farm operations,” Gorman said.

“While weather conditions did contribute somewhat to this reduction in income, the reality is that the increased costs imposed on farmers are due mainly to so-called sustainability measures.

“These are placing a huge strain on farm families trying to make ends meet,” he added.

The IFA pre-budget submission also covers measures needed to attract “new blood into the sector; the protection of the genuine farmer, and measures to promote climate action”.

Gorman acknowledged the progress made on the issue of the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) and said the campaign to have it permanently removed from farmland would continue.

“IFA will accelerate our nationwide campaign between now and October 1, engaging directly with politicians about the key measures needed for farmers,” he added.