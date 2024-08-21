Lakeland Dairies has today (Wednesday, August 21) announced a new bursary aimed at supporting students undertaking an undergraduate or higher-level degree.

The new award scheme which will involve six annual bursaries for students undertaking courses in academic areas related to the co-op’s operations, such as agricultural science, dairy science and engineering.

Each selected student will receive a bursary of €2,000/£2,000 to support them in undertaking their academic programme.

The bursaries, three in the Republic of Ireland and three in Northern Ireland, will be available to the children of Lakeland Dairies’ 3,200 farm families, as well as the co-op staff.

Bursary

Colin Kelly Lakeland Dairies group chief executive, said that the ‘Lakeland Dairies Pathway to a Better Future Bursary’ is part of the co-op’s sustainability strategy.

“This initiative, deeply rooted in our commitment to education and innovation within the agricultural sector, is designed to support the bright minds whose academic pursuits align with our cooperative’s ambitions,” he said.

“This support not only underscores our dedication to fostering talent but also reflects the strength and unity of the 3,200 farm families who supply Lakeland Dairies.

“Together, we are investing in a sustainable future for our community and the industry at large,” Kelly added.

Applications for the bursaries are now being accepted by Lakeland Dairies and should include the following:

Curriculum Vitae (CV); Personal statement (including demonstration of your understanding of the importance of the dairy industry in the island of Ireland context); Details of academic programme and university.

Lakeland said that the bursaries will be awarded to candidates on the basis of an application and interview process.

The closing date for the submission of applications is September 30, 2024.

Awardees will also be invited to avail of work placement opportunities with Lakeland Dairies and may be given priority consideration for places on the co-op’s graduate programme.