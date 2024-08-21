Online mart viewing and bidding platform LSL Auctions has confirmed to Agriland that there will be no charge for existing customers of each mart to view or bid on the online platform for the specific mart or marts where they are an existing customer.

An e-mail was circulated to all marts using the LSL Auctions software for sharing their sales online this afternoon, (Wednesday, August 21) informing them of the changes.

The e-mail, from LSL Auctions CEO Brendan Hannigan, stated: “Further to ongoing discussions with mart managers and auctioneers, LSL has amended the platform from September 1, 2024, to allow all existing clients of each mart, (sellers and buyers) free access to view and bid at the mart where they are clients.”

According to LSL Auctions: “This will ensure all clients of each mart (buyers and sellers) are not affected in any way by the introduction of the membership.

“Users who are not clients of an auction/mart will be required to be member of LSL to view that specific location.”

The CEO added: “We hope this will reassure marts/auctioneers and clients that LSL is working in the interest of the sector however we must ensure a sustainable future with such a large viewing audience.”

The development comes after Agriland reported earlier this week that LSL Auctions had issued an updated statement on its initial decision to introduce a new monthly payment fee for farmers using the platform from September 1, 2024.

The two amended membership options listed below were on the LSL platform:

Option 1: View and bid membership + LSL Herd Management app – €5/month (30 days). €50 if paid annually (two months free);

Option 2: View and bid membership + LSL Premium On-Demand Replay + LSL Herd Management app – €10/month (30 days). €100 if paid annually (two months free).

The statement explained that “both membership options would include the “LSL Herd Management app” which is linked to AgFood and synchronises farm herds, remedy, audits and reporting.

Agriland understands that while existing mart customers will now be allowed to view and bid at the specific mart of which they are a customer, free of charge, LSL will introduce the membership fee options for farmers to view other marts – of which they are not a customer – on the LSL Auctions platform.