Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys have both praised the dedication of more than 120 agricultural show committees nationwide.

The comments came as the Taoiseach and Minister Humphreys visited the Virginia Agricultural Show in County Cavan yesterday (Wednesday, August 21).

They said that committees across the country have shown their dedication to shows again this year which are “important events in the agricultural calendar”. Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys at Virginia Agricultural Show. Image Source: Virginia Show

Taoiseach, Simon Harris has been busy attending local shows across the country in recent weeks.

“Whether it’s Dungarvan, Tullamore, Tinahely, Tullow or here in Virginia, the sense of dedication and pride that I have seen from our local show committees has been truly something to behold.

“These volunteers give up their time to organise wonderful events for all of us to enjoy and I really want to acknowledge and thank them for their huge efforts during the 2024 show season,” he said.

Earlier this year, Minister Humphreys announced a funding package of €1 million for agricultural shows.

The funding will see each show receiving a grant of between €6,000-€11,000 depending on their size.

The Department of Rural and Community Development delivers this funding in collaboration with the Irish Shows Association (ISA) who administer the grants to local Show Committees across the country.

Speaking at Virginia Show, where she presented the Baileys Champion Cow Award, Minister Humphreys said:

“Our agricultural shows are an intrinsic part of rural life in Ireland. I would like to acknowledge the ongoing efforts of the show committees, volunteers, sponsors, local businesses and local organisations that play a role in each of these shows.

“The shows would just not happen without their support. I am delighted to support the shows through my Department of Rural and Community Development and I am absolutely committed to continuing that support into the future.”