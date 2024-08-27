The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved over half of the tranche 3 applications made under the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

According to the latest data, released by the department,1,920 or 51% of the 3,799 applications submitted have now been given the green light.

There are still 1,619 outstanding applications which are “in progress”, while 174 have been rejected and 86 withdrawn.

Almost 200 tranche 3 applications were approved by the department over the past week.

The data shows that the measure with the highest number of approvals under tranche 3 to date is the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) with 594, out of 1,055 applications.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,0003332383552
Dairy Equipment Scheme88134143
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,0557014377594
Low Emission Slurry Spreading3141525850
Organic Capital Investment Scheme320128102198
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme37212113
Solar Capital Investment Scheme326124170140
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme2199886116
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme1701256390
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme270226118124
Total3,799174861,6191,920
TAMS 3 tranche 3 applications. Source: DAFM

Meanwhile, department staff are continuing to work through the outstanding applications made under the earlier rounds of TAMS 3.

The latest data shows that 132 out of the 8,203 applications made as part of tranche 1 are still being considered.

7,224 (88%) applications have been approved under this tranche, 671 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn.

616 applications still “in progress” for tranche 2, with 582 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn.

The department has approved 7,706 (85%) of the total 9,110 applications made under this tranche.

Separately, the latest scheme payment data published by the DAFM shows that €422,431 was issued under the TAMS 3 last week.

This means that the total amount paid out under the scheme now stands at over €10.4 million.

TAMS 2 payments worth €245,903 were also issued last, which brings the total amount paid out to farmers to over €459 million.

