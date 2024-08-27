The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved over half of the tranche 3 applications made under the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

According to the latest data, released by the department,1,920 or 51% of the 3,799 applications submitted have now been given the green light.

There are still 1,619 outstanding applications which are “in progress”, while 174 have been rejected and 86 withdrawn.

Almost 200 tranche 3 applications were approved by the department over the past week.

The data shows that the measure with the highest number of approvals under tranche 3 to date is the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) with 594, out of 1,055 applications.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,000 33 32 383 552 Dairy Equipment Scheme 88 1 3 41 43 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,055 70 14 377 594 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 314 1 5 258 50 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 320 12 8 102 198 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 37 2 1 21 13 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 326 12 4 170 140 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 219 9 8 86 116 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 170 12 5 63 90 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 270 22 6 118 124 Total 3,799 174 86 1,619 1,920 TAMS 3 tranche 3 applications. Source: DAFM

Meanwhile, department staff are continuing to work through the outstanding applications made under the earlier rounds of TAMS 3.

The latest data shows that 132 out of the 8,203 applications made as part of tranche 1 are still being considered.

7,224 (88%) applications have been approved under this tranche, 671 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn.

616 applications still “in progress” for tranche 2, with 582 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn.

The department has approved 7,706 (85%) of the total 9,110 applications made under this tranche.

TAMS

Separately, the latest scheme payment data published by the DAFM shows that €422,431 was issued under the TAMS 3 last week.

This means that the total amount paid out under the scheme now stands at over €10.4 million.

TAMS 2 payments worth €245,903 were also issued last, which brings the total amount paid out to farmers to over €459 million.