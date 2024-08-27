The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has extended the switchover date when ‘UK’ prefix livestock tags can no longer be used to June 30, 2025.

The department said that from that date only ‘XI’ prefix tags can be used on newborn cattle, sheep and goats.

The new ‘XI’ prefixed livestock tags have been available to purchase from tag suppliers since June 24 and can be used since then.

DAERA noted that existing stocks of ‘UK’ tags held by livestock keepers can, however, continue to be used alongside the new ‘XI’ prefix tags until the switchover date.

DAERA

The department said that the extension to the transition period means that livestock keepers will have had a full 12 months to run down stocks of ‘UK’ tags.

“We have listened to concerns raised by industry that the provisional switchover date of January 2025 was too early and didn’t allow livestock keepers sufficient time to use up stocks of ‘UK’ tags,” a DAERA spokesperson, said.

“We appreciate the financial impact on keepers who currently hold large quantities of ‘UK’ tags, which would become obsolete on the switchover date, and we are therefore pleased to announce an extension of this date until June 30, 2025,” they added.

The department continues to recommend that ‘XI’ prefixed tags are applied to all newborn animals, particularly if it is likely that the animal will be exported in the future, otherwise they may have to be re-identified prior to export.

DAERA advised exporters to continental Europe that all livestock must be identified with the new ‘XI’ tags prior to their export.

“Any such animals previously tagged with ‘UK’ tags must be re-identified with ‘XI’ tags. For cattle this must be done under veterinary supervision,” it added.

The department said that exporters to Ireland are advised that from June 30, 2025, all sheep must be identified with the new ‘XI’ tags prior to their export.

Any such sheep previously tagged with ‘UK’ tags must be re-identified with ‘XI’ tags.

Cattle identified with ‘UK’ tags prior to June 30, 2025 can still be exported to Ireland after this date without being re-identified with XI tags.

For all animals identified in Northern Ireland with ‘UK’ tags prior to June 30, 2025, which are remaining within the UK, there is no requirement to re-identify any such animals as a result of the implementation of ‘XI’ tags.



The change to the prefix code on livestock tags, which is a legal requirement under EU Animal Health Law, will ensure continued unfettered access, subject to normal export eligibility requirements, to both EU and UK internal markets for Northern Ireland livestock and agri-food products.