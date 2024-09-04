Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has spoken on the need for Northern Ireland to deliver locally produced, environmentally sustainable renewable energy.

Speaking at the ADBA (Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association) annual conference in Belfast today (Wednesday, September 4) Minister Muir shared his key priorities for his department.

These priorities include tackling climate change together, protecting the natural environment, supporting a sustainable, resilient and productive agri-food sector.

Minister Muir stated: “You can see how anaerobic digestion and the production of biomethane fits very well into helping deliver my priorities.

The minister said that while he is “dedicated to supporting indigenous biomethane production” he wants to “ensure it happens in a way that also protects water quality and biodiversity and indeed continues to adapt as our climate changes”. Source: ADBA

The minister cautioned that: “The excess nutrient issue could obviously be exacerbated if increased biomethane production leads to the unsustainable management of digestate from AD plants. We will need to work together to find sustainable solutions.”

Minister Muir discussed the sustainable utilisation of livestock slurry small business research initiative (SBRI), a part of the Lough Neagh Action Plan, for which phase 2 closed for applications last month.

“This project has the potential to change the way nutrients are managed on the farm, with the nutrients that are needed, kept in liquid form and land spread at the optimum time,” the minister said.

“The excess nutrients in the form of a solid phosphorus rich solid fraction can be used as a feedstock for AD to produce biomethane and then the resulting digestate further processed into an exportable product.”

Speaking about the importance of the draft Green Growth Strategy the minister said: “The sustainable production of biomethane can align with the executive’s Green Growth Strategy and accelerate our pathway to Net Zero while creating green jobs and a cleaner environment.

“The three pillars of the strategy: climate action, environmental improvements and green jobs necessitate a cross cutting, cross departmental approach as there are a variety of underpinning government strategies and plans which need to align and contribute to the commitments within the Green Growth Strategy,” the minister added.