Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said that the European Commission is expected to bring forward proposals for the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in summer 2025.

Yesterday, commission president, Ursula von der Leyen was presented with the final report of the Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Agriculture, published by the European Commission.

The dialogue’s report considers that food and agricultural production are an essential part of European society and security, and that the diversity of European food and farming is an important asset.

It recommended changes to CAP to ensure farmers are incentivised to undertake more environmentally beneficial farming practices and that farmers are given a more valued position in the supply chain.

Minister McConalogue on CAP

Following the publication of the report, Minister McConalogue said that next CAP will be determined through the co-legislative process at EU level over the next number of years.

“This [Strategic Dialogue] report is one input to the commission proposals on the next CAP, which are anticipated in summer 2025,” the minister said.

“I am committed to working with the EU institutions and member states in continuing the evolution of the Common Agriculture Policy to meet new challenges and opportunities for the agri-food sector in Ireland and across the EU.

“The development of this report, which follows an extensive engagement with stakeholders at EU level, is an important input to the process, and its recommendations will require careful reflection.”

The minister welcomed the dialogue’s recognition of the need for appropriate resources to respond effectively to the multiple objectives of the CAP.

“We need a robust CAP budget that will allow us to achieve our ambitions to enhance sustainability in all its dimensions – economic, environmental and social,” McConalogue continued.

“The suggestion of other funding streams outside of the CAP budget is also of interest. Farmers must be adequately supported in order to achieve a competitive, sustainable and resilient sector.

“The report’s commitment to strengthening the value chains, and supporting women and young people in the sector, aligns with the initiatives I have taken forward on these issues,” the minister concluded.