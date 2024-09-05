Over 60 cyclists from dairy and grain cooperative Tirlán will take off on their bikes tomorrow (Friday, September 6) in a bid to raise funds for worthy causes.

The annual ‘Tour de Tirlán’ has evolved over the past 11 years, with Tirlán employees and farmer-suppliers taking part in the one-day event.

The cyclists will have a choice of one of four distances on the day: 45km; 95km; 136km and 201km.

Since its inception, the total funds raised from this annual event to date stands at €401,000. Cyclists, Jim O’Neill, Carol Power and Kieran Fitzgerald pictured on last year’s Tour de Tirlán

Jim O’Neill, chief operating and consumer officer at Tirlán, said that they have set an ambitious target this year to raise €75,000 for charity.

“We will be starting and finishing at our collaboration hub in Abbey Quarter and we’re hoping our cycle will create some excitement and buzz in and around Kilkenny city on the day.

“Our four chosen charities this year are our charity partner, the mental health support organisation Aware, and local charities Simon South East Community, Cois Nore and Aiseiri.

“All carry out incredible work in our communities and are very deserving causes,” he said.

Anyone wishing to support the event can make a donation through the “Tour de Tirlán 2024 Fundraising Event Ireland” page on the idonate website.

“Giving back to our communities is a core piece of our Living Proof sustainability strategy and we’re proud of our efforts to date.

“We’re asking everyone to dig deep, support this appeal and really want to reach our fundraising target again this year,” O’Neill said.