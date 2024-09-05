Sean O’Sullivan, chief executive officer (CEO) at Cork Marts, is set to retire from his current position in early 2025.

This announcement came yesterday (Wednesday, September 4) when O’Sullivan informed the board of his intention to retire at a meeting.

O’Sullivan will continue in his role pending the appointment of a new CEO, with the recruitment process set to begin immediately.

By the time of his retirement, O’Sullivan, who turns 62 in December, will have spent over 30 years working with Cork Marts, having joined as financial controller in 1995, before being appointed as CEO less than 18 months later.

During his tenure as CEO, O’Sullivan has overseen the restructuring and reorganising of the society from nine to six centres at at Bandon, Corrin, Skibbereen, Dungarvan, Macroom and Cahir.

O’Sullivan also oversaw the construction of two new marts on greenfield sites, and helping the business to transact €2.7b in livestock sales and generate €33m in profit.

The Cork Marts’ 2023 accounts show record level mart sales of €164m and a €1.5m growth in shareholders’ funds to €26.1m.

O’Sullivan said: “I’m proud of what Cork Marts, our board, and our advisory committees have accomplished over the past thirty years.

“Working together, we have achieved transformative growth and strengthened the society’s position as Ireland’s largest livestock auctioneers.”

“I look forward to seeing the society progress under the stewardship of a new chief executive and have no doubt that it will continue on a positive trajectory in the coming years.

“I remain committed to ensuring the smooth and successful running of Cork Marts over the next number of months and will remain available to support the smooth transition for a new CEO”, he said.



Lyle Buttimer, chairperson of Cork Marts, said that the organisation “is in a very strong position after years of commitment and investment from various boards under the advice of our CEO.”

“The board wishes to sincerely thank Sean for his commitment to the society over the years and we extend every good wish and good health to him as he embarks on the next stage of his life after Cork Marts,” Buttimer added.