The European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) has passed an amendment written by an Irish MEP calling for more mental health supports for farmers.

Fine Gael MEP for Midlands-North West Maria Walsh said that the additional funding should be made available in the European Union’s budget for 2025.

The amendment, which forms part of the committee’s opinion on the EU’s general budget, states that mental health supports to be specifically integrated into EU agricultural policies through the provision of long-term funding.

Mental health

The amendment highlights the unique mental health challenges faced by those living in rural areas, particularly farmers, who often experience isolation and limited access to services.

MEP Walsh noted that in some EU member states, suicide rates among farmers are as much as 20% higher than the national average.

“Our farmers play a crucial role in maintaining Europe’s food supply, and it’s essential that we provide them with the necessary resources to maintain their well-being,” she said.

“Working the land can be a lonely job. We need to see supports designed specifically to the needs of our farming community, to help members with the challenges they face as a result of isolation and loneliness.

“Most importantly, targeted funding is required to develop these supports and ensure that we tangibly improve the health and happiness of farmers,” Walsh added.

Following the approval of the amendment by the AGRI committee, MEP Walsh said that she will now work with the EU Parliament’s budget committee “to ensure meaningful supports for mental health are incorporated into our future budgets”.

“I’m encouraged by the committee’s support and look forward to seeing these recommendations reflected in the final budget.

“It’s important that we continue to prioritise the well-being of our farming communities as we move forward,” she added.