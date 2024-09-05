Origin Enterprises, the international agronomy and crop inputs services group, has today (Thursday, September 5) announced the acquisition of two specialist ecology businesses.

The company, which is headquartered in Dublin, has acquired Avian Ecology Ltd. and Bowland Ecology Ltd.

Both Avian and Bowland are specialist ecological consultancies working throughout the UK.

Origin Enterprises

In a statement, Origin said that these consultancies will further strengthen the group’s environmental services

Avian Ecology provides a broad range of services, particularly specialising in the areas of ornithology and renewable energy consenting, led by skilled ecologists from offices in Cheshire and Stirlingshire.

Bowland Ecology team of ecologists specialise in terrestrial and freshwater ecology, delivering a full range of ecological technical solutions from offices in Lancashire and Glasgow.

Origin’s new Living Landscapes division, previously referred to as ‘Amenity, Environmental and Ecology’, provides solutions in the sports, landscaping and environmental markets.

TJ Kelly, divisional managing director of Living Landscapes, said that the Avian and Bowland teams will complement the group’s Neo Environmental and Keystone Environmental businesses.

“We look forward to growing their teams, utilising their expertise and building out the services we offer across this sector into the future.”

In June, Origin Enterprises reported a decrease in revenue of 20.7% to €1.5 billion in the nine months to the end of April.

The group said this reflects a volume increase of 5.7% that was more than offset by significantly lower global feed and fertiliser raw materials pricing.

The group said that adverse weather and challenging field conditions continued into the early part of quarter three (Q3, the three months to April 30), resulting in a reduced spring cropping area in the UK, as well as delayed applications across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The group did note that the pace of revenue decline slowed in Q3 to 9.8%, reflecting improved feed and fertiliser volumes.