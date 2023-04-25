The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) will host a conference in Co. Leitrim next week with the aim of raising the profile of biochar and carbon products in Ireland.

IrBEA describes biochar as a “stable form of charcoal, produced from a wide variety of biomass streams”.

IrBEA has said that many people are still unaware of what biochar is and the role it can play in carbon sequestration.

Project executive with the association, Stephen McCormack said that the event would bring together “farmers, foresters, biochar producers, users and practitioners from around Ireland and Europe to discuss the potential of biochar and the development of carbon products”.

Biochar conference

The event will be held on May 3, at the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

Speakers will cover topics such as: The use of biochar within construction materials; biochar’s role within water quality; its role within the farming community; the benefit it can have on a soil or slurry amendment; and also its growing role within the horticultural sector.

Stakeholders including policy makers, local and national government officials and elected representatives, stakeholders from the water, wastewater, agricultural and horticultural sectors, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), research and academic institutes and individuals can contribute.

THREE C project

The conference will highlight both Irish stakeholders who are currently working in this specific carbon products sector, but also partners from the THREE C project who have interesting stories and products to share.

This is a three-year project aimed at the development and introduction of economically viable chains based on charcoal raw materials from waste biomass in north-west Europe.

The THREE C partners from the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium, France and Wales will be participating and will share their research, knowledge and biochar journeys so far.