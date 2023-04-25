An Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) delegation will attend the Farmers’ Charter of Rights meeting on Thursday (April 25) following the decision by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to attend the meeting.

The IFA has said that it cannot accept any delay in farm payments, as it would cause huge difficulties for farmers.

Last month farmers were informed that Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) payments will be pushed back to October 17, while Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payments will be made from October 24.

“IFA did not attend that last meeting of the Charter and instead we sought a meeting with Minister McConalogue,” deputy president of the IFA, Brian Rushe said.

“As Thursday’s meeting will now be attended by the minister, we will attend. However, we want to be clear that the minister must ensure that farmers are paid on the same dates as previous years.

“The department has acted unilaterally. Delaying payments is totally wrong and IFA cannot accept any delay.

“This would cause havoc later this year as bills fall due at their normal time without there being money in farmers’ accounts to meet repayments,” he added.

The IFA has called for the minister to take control of the situation and put resources in place to ensure payments are made on time.

While most farm organisations have criticised the delay in payments announced by the DAFM, only the IFA chose not to attend the most recent Farmers’ Charter meeting.