Inclusion of Green Party in next government could ‘decimate Irish agriculture’

The inclusion of the Green Party as “the third player” in the next government could “decimate Irish agriculture”, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has warned.

The caution comes after Eamon Ryan, the leader of the Green Party, sent a letter to the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil seeking clarity on 17 red-line issues that the party says it must see commitments on before agreeing to enter into government formation talks.

The first pre-condition outlined by Ryan asks if the main party leaders will commit to an average annual reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of at least 7% – this equates to a staggering 50% hike in the target currently outlined in the country’s Climate Action Plan of 3.5%.

While the letter falls short on detail of how such a target could be realised, the Green Party argues that “enormous changes” in the country’s approach to capital expenditure on transport, energy systems and its agricultural practices will be required to achieve its 7% GHG reduction ambition.

However, deputy Fitzmaurice, contends that Ryan and his party colleagues have “dreamed up an unrealistic target”.

“The two main parties keep harping on about a third player. But if the inclusion of the Green Party is going to decimate Irish agriculture and the main parties decide to sell us out for the sake of power or jobs, then we in rural Ireland will have to rally together to oppose this venomously.

A 7% reduction in carbon emissions each year is unrealistic and unattainable.

“Even when you ask those advocating for it – in their own ideological world – how we are supposed to achieve that target? They are not able to detail how it can be achieved,” said Fitzmaurice in a statement to AgriLand.

Re-examining sequestration figures

The deputy goes on to warn that parts of the Irish economy would have to take “a significant hit” if such a GHG emissions target was even remotely achievable.

“It is easy to dream up unrealistic targets, but we in rural Ireland have to live in reality. Not everyone can walk or cycle to work.

“Increasing the carbon tax would place an unfair burden on those living in rural Ireland compared to their counterparts in cities or other urban areas.

Why not look at new ideas and tax air travel for example, which is optional.

The TD went on to state that the manner in which Ireland’s sequestration figures are calculated also needs to be “totally re-examined” to take account of the country’s 6% of hedgerows and the sequestration value of grass and other crops.

“Agriculture, I believe, has been unfairly targeted when it comes to this green agenda and the sector has a significant role to play as we emerge into an era post Covid-19,” Fitzmaurice concluded.

Meanwhile, the Green Party is still awaiting a formal response from the party leaders to its correspondence – which was constructed in reply to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s joint framework document for a potential government formation.