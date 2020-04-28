Smart Farming: Farmers encouraged to ‘ensure long-term sustainability’

Keynote speakers at the online Smart Farming seminar are calling for increased participation in the Smart Farming Programme, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The speakers, addressing the initiative’s annual spring seminar today, Tuesday, April 28, also recognised the crucial role of farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the IFA added.

The Minister for Communications and Climate Action Richard Bruton used his seminar address to acknowledge the role of farming at the heart of sustainability, and the huge efforts of farmers to keep the food supply chain moving at this critical time.

Meanwhile, IFA president Tim Cullinan asked farmers to take on board the cost and environmental saving that can be achieved.

Director general of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Laura Burke highlighted key environmental challenges.

Burke also encouraged farmers and agri-business leaders to participate in Smart Farming to ensure the long-term environmental and economic sustainability of the sector.

Technical presentations are being delivered on various topics today.

Fertiliser planning with Grassland AGRO’s Stan Lalor;

Animal breeding strategies with Teagasc’s Donagh Berry;

Methane reducing technologies with the University College Dublin’s (UCD’s) Tommy Boland;

Good clover management with Teagasc’s Dan Clavin; and

Cost and environmental savings with Smart Farming farmer Owen Brodie. These include:

Last October, Smart Farming revealed its 2019 results with average cost savings on participating farms of €6,336.