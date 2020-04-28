No deal Brexit ‘still a real threat’ for agri-food – FF

The possibility of no trade deal being negotiated between the UK and the EU by the end of this year remains “a very real threat” to the Irish agri-food sector, according to Fianna Fáil.

Charlie McConalogue, the party’s spokesperson on agriculture, food and the marine, made the comment after trade deal talks between the UK and EU resumed last week.

“I am deeply concerned that the UK is still intent on not seeking an extension to the transition period which is due to end on December 31, 2020,” McConalogue warned.

If the UK continues with this course of action it raises the possibility of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the year which would be extremely detrimental to Ireland, and in particular our agri-food sector.

“The deadline for reaching an agreement on the future trading relationship was always very ambitious but it is now even more so in light of the global Covid-19 pandemic,” McConalogue highlighted.

Advertisement

“Talks are running behind schedule and there remain significant gaps between both sides. The reality is that Brexit is far from done and an extension is required to take the threat of a no-deal Brexit off the table and reach an agreement on a future trading relationship,” the Donegal TD argued.

The prospect of a no-deal Brexit would add a further burden to those in the food-sector who have been affected by Covid-19, McConalogue suggested.

The agri-food sector has already suffered huge losses due to the closure of restaurants and hotels. The prospect of a no-deal Brexit coming down the tracks is frightening for those who have already incurred significant financial losses this year.

The Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesperson concluded: “Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to not lose sight of the threat that Brexit poses to our agri-food sector. In the weeks ahead, efforts must continue at national and EU level to reach a consensus with the UK on the need to extend the transition period beyond the end of December 2020.”