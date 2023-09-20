Deputy presidential candidates of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Pat Murphy and Alice Doyle, have agreed there is a need for further communication within the organisation.

Both candidates discussed the need for change in a debate today (Wednesday, September 20) on the Agriland livestream, in association with UPMC, at the National Ploughing Championships.

Doyle said that while the IFA has represented farmers “very well” over the years, recently it is “falling down” in its communication.

She said there is a need for the IFA to start speaking to the public more and get out on the airwaves.

Murphy echoed this lack of communication.

“I think we’ve lost the ability to really listen,” he said.

Advertisement

“Some of our members have joined and formed organisations in this past. We have to ask ourselves why did that happen? How could we have prevented it? And more importantly, how can we get it right?

“At the minute, we’re too divided. There are too many different farm organisations out there playing into the hands of the department who just want to divide us.

“My role as deputy president would be to try to talk to each one of those and say that ‘united we’re a lot stronger, divided we fall’,” Murphy said. Alice Doyle states her case for the upcoming @IFAmedia Deputy Presidential election. #Ploughing2023 pic.twitter.com/nBBtJc1CmF— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) September 20, 2023

Doyle added that there’s a need for upgrading the association.

“If you try to do the same thing over and over again and expect to get a different result, that’s a recipe for disaster,” she said.

Advertisement

Deputy presidential candidates

Pat Murphy is a dairy farmer and the current IFA Connacht regional chair.

He said farmers are facing “huge issues” at the moment, mentioning both the weather and the nitrates derogation. He said he wants to fight for farmers on these issues.

Alice Doyle is a beef farmer and the association’s current Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chairperson.

She is the first woman to contest an IFA presidential or deputy presidential election in the organisation’s history. She said the female role could provide “balance” in the organisation and provide this change.

Doyle said she worked very hard in the committee and “showed great leadership”. She wants to use these leadership skills as deputy president.