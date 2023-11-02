The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has confirmed the dates of its 940 branch annual general meetings (AGM) starting next week.

The first batch of voting packs have been posted to members who can then cast their vote for the next president and deputy president at the AGMs.

The first 80 AGMs will take place on Monday, November 6, the IFA confirmed today (Thursday, November 2).

This year members will have the option of returning their vote in its return envelope at their branch meeting or returning their vote by post.

IFA elections

Voting packs contain ballot papers for president and deputy president and a return envelope. These began issuing last week to 22,000 members.

The voting packs will issue in four batches depending on the date of the branch AGM as follows: Batch Postal dates AGM branch date Batch 1 24th/25th/26th October 6th November – 12th November Batch 2 31st October & 1st, 2nd November 13th November – 19th November Batch 3 7th/8th/9th November 20th November – 26th November Batch 4 14th/15th/16th November 27th November – 29th November Source: IFA

If members whose AGMs take place between November 6 and November 13 have not received their ballot pack, they should contact their local IFA office.

IFA returning officer Brian Rushe said the key message for members is to attend their local AGM, and to bring their ballot papers in the return envelope provided.

“While the postal option is there, it is important for members to attend their local AGM and have their say on issues of concern to them,” Rushe said.