A new survey has found that nine in 10 (90%) homeowners in Ireland are markedly concerned by the escalating threat of climate-driven extreme weather events, particularly floods and wildfires.

Almost one-third (32%) of these find themselves grappling with a heightened degree of worry in the wake of several notable weather events like the Beast from the East, Storm Ophelia and Storm Babet.

These are the headline findings from the latest research carried out by Peopl Insurance Ireland which surveyed 1,000 respondents nationwide.

Commenting on the findings, Paul Walsh, CEO of Peopl Insurance said: “The survey results underscore the escalating concerns prevailing in households across the country around extreme weather events in Ireland and all over the world.

“The fact that nine in 10 respondents expressed some level of concern regarding the increased frequency of floods and wildfires is indicative of a widespread unease.

“More than three in 10 report a significant degree of worry, suggesting that while some may view climate change as a distant or abstract issue, a substantial portion of the population is acutely aware of the immediate and devastating threat it poses.”

Advertisement

Rising threat from weather

The Peopl survey found that women exhibit a higher level of apprehension than men across the board with over one-third (35%) of women admitting to being “very concerned”, while a slightly lower 28% of men share the same sentiment.

Conversely, more than three times as many men (18%) as women (5%) said they are “not at all concerned” about such extreme weather events.

Advertisement

The findings revealed that the oldest and youngest age cohorts reported the highest levels of concern, with 35% of the eldest and youngest age groups expressing serious distress.

“Contrary to the conventional idea that climate change concerns are primarily the domain of the younger generation, the findings suggest the issue transcends generational boundaries,” Walsh continued.

“In fact, those over the age of 55 were the least likely cohort to say that they were ‘not at all concerned’ with severe weather threats such as flooding and wildfires.

“This challenges the assumption that older generations are less inclined to worry about the effect that climate change is having on our planet.”

Damage prevention

The experts at Peopl Insurance outlined the proactive steps that homeowners can take to mitigate any potential damage caused by adverse weather conditions: