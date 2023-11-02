A new survey has found that nine in 10 (90%) homeowners in Ireland are markedly concerned by the escalating threat of climate-driven extreme weather events, particularly floods and wildfires.
Almost one-third (32%) of these find themselves grappling with a heightened degree of worry in the wake of several notable weather events like the Beast from the East, Storm Ophelia and Storm Babet.
These are the headline findings from the latest research carried out by Peopl Insurance Ireland which surveyed 1,000 respondents nationwide.
Commenting on the findings, Paul Walsh, CEO of Peopl Insurance said: “The survey results underscore the escalating concerns prevailing in households across the country around extreme weather events in Ireland and all over the world.
“The fact that nine in 10 respondents expressed some level of concern regarding the increased frequency of floods and wildfires is indicative of a widespread unease.
“More than three in 10 report a significant degree of worry, suggesting that while some may view climate change as a distant or abstract issue, a substantial portion of the population is acutely aware of the immediate and devastating threat it poses.”
Rising threat from weather
The Peopl survey found that women exhibit a higher level of apprehension than men across the board with over one-third (35%) of women admitting to being “very concerned”, while a slightly lower 28% of men share the same sentiment.
Conversely, more than three times as many men (18%) as women (5%) said they are “not at all concerned” about such extreme weather events.
The findings revealed that the oldest and youngest age cohorts reported the highest levels of concern, with 35% of the eldest and youngest age groups expressing serious distress.
“Contrary to the conventional idea that climate change concerns are primarily the domain of the younger generation, the findings suggest the issue transcends generational boundaries,” Walsh continued.
“In fact, those over the age of 55 were the least likely cohort to say that they were ‘not at all concerned’ with severe weather threats such as flooding and wildfires.
“This challenges the assumption that older generations are less inclined to worry about the effect that climate change is having on our planet.”
Damage prevention
The experts at Peopl Insurance outlined the proactive steps that homeowners can take to mitigate any potential damage caused by adverse weather conditions:
- Now is the time to fix any cracks and/or small (or big) leaks that have been on your to-do list for some time;
- Check all your gutters and drains are clean and clear of any leaves or other debris – as this could cause blockages and lead to flooding;
- Move valuables and other personal items to a safe area in your home – such as upstairs or high above ground level – if you’re expecting floods in your area. Ensure you know where water, gas and electricity mains are, should you need to turn them off or on at any stage;
- Protect your home against floods if you’re in a flood-prone area. Damage limitation is key here because insurers usually will not cover homes that are in areas which have been flooded previously. So if you’re in a flood-prone area, invest in flood barriers and have some sand bags to hand;
- Cut down – or top – large trees which are very close to your home. A fallen tree can cause huge damage to property;
- Check your flat roof for any wear and tear or damage – and address any issues before bad weather hits;
- Make sure you haven’t underinsured your home – as you risk only getting a fraction of the payout you were expecting from an insurer if your home is damaged during a storm and you’re underinsured;
- Check your home insurance policy to see exactly what you are covered for – if anything is unclear, contact your insurer. You may be covered for power cut losses – check you policy to be sure;
- Lag and insulate exposed pipes, cisterns, and water tanks;
- Fit tap covers for outdoor taps;
- Run taps periodically (don’t leave them running as this can cause water shortages in the area);
- Ensure your boiler service is up-to-date;
- Bleed your radiators.