ICSA farmers block gates of Dawn Meats plant

A number of farmers have gathered this morning (Monday, October 15) outside the gates of the Dawn Meats factory in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, in protest over the current state of the beef price.

This is the second protest organised by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, frustrated farmers brought ABP’s plant in Clones, Co. Monaghan, to a standstill.

Farmers have been gathering in Ballyhaunis since early this morning and the protest got underway at approximately 8:00am.

It is believed that up 40 farmers have gathered already this morning for the protest and it is understood that this number will increase as the morning progresses.

A range of vehicles, including lorries and 4X4s with livestock trailers, have been refused entry into the plant by the farmers and are currently waiting on the roadside.

The ICSA is calling on processors to pay farmers a fair price for producing quality beef on a consistent basis.

Advertisement

Here with @AgrilandIreland outside Dawn Meats in Ballyhaunis. Farmers are calling for ‘a fair price’ from Irish beef processors. pic.twitter.com/xXp03QrbUm — breifne o brien (@breifneobrien1) October 15, 2018

Speaking briefly with AgriLand this morning, the president of the ICSA, Patrick Kent, outlined that both the retailers and the processors need to know how much farmers are struggling to survive and that a fair price needs to be forthcoming in order to sustain family farms dotted throughout Ireland.