A mixture of showers and dry spells in store this week

There is a mixture of showers and dry spells in store for the week ahead, the Irish meteorological office has said.

Any lingering fog is set to clear quickly this morning. Conditions are expected to be mostly dry and bright for the day, with good sunshine and light breezes.

After a cool start temperatures will reach 12º to 14º in the early afternoon.

It is forecast to be clear for the early part of the night, but cloud will increase from the west overnight and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in western coastal areas around dawn.

Temperatures may drop to as low as 5º in freshening southerly winds.

Soils are currently at or near saturation in most parts of the country, according to Met Eireann. However, some moderately drained and poorly-drained soils have become waterlogged.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, is set to be windy. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle may fall at time and there will be the possibility of some of these outbreaks turning persistent occasionally.

Meanwhile, temperatures will vary between 14º and 17º in fresh south-west winds.

Wednesday

There will be a danger of a few showers on Wednesday; it is hoped that conditions will remain mostly dry and bright for the day.

Temperatures will range between 11º and 12º in light westerly breezes. It is forecast to be clear and rather cold overnight, with lows of 1º to 3º and a fairly widespread grass frost.

Fog is also likely to form around dawn.

Outlook

On Thursday, it is expected that it will remain mostly dry with good sunshine. Temperatures will be similar to the previous day alongside light breezes.

There will be a risk of some showers or light rain in the west on Friday, but most places will remain dry.